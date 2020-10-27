Amish Voters Comes Out in Droves to Support Donald Trump’s Reelection

Amish voters came out in their droves to the Trump rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Thousands of patriotic supporters came out to see their high-energy POTUS in Lititz.

The atmosphere was electric!

Some Amish beards/hats behind President Trump in Lititz, PA. pic.twitter.com/lSDROOy7QC — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 26, 2020

I'm watching his rally in Lititz,PA and I've really been enjoying the big smiles and happy laughs from the Amish guys behind him!! Seriously, who doesn't love our President?! 😁 #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/DQFfL1Ibhu — Truth For All 🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 (@Truth4AllNow) October 26, 2020

There were Amish attending the Lititz, Pennsylvania rally!



When you have off-the-grid Amish showing up for presidential rallies, you know that President Trump is unstoppable!#Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/f56Q9z15aH — Katherine Parker = KatTheWonk (@KatTheWonk) October 26, 2020