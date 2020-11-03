Amish Create Their Own Horse and Buggy Trump Train

Videos and photos of an Amish horse and buggy caravan flying Trump flags, went viral on Election Day.

At least five Amish buggies were filmed as they trotted along a street flying both American and Trump flags.

Breitbart reports: The video of the buggy caravan was first posted on Monday evening, but continued to be shared on Tuesday morning of Election Day.

You know it's going to be a landslide when the Amish start to rally and create their own Trump Train

There was also another photo going viral on social media, although the location of this caravan remains unclear.

The Amish could be the secret key in PA

The carriages were reminiscent of the caravans of vehicles and boats flying Trump flags.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong tweeted: “The Amish have their own Trump Train.”

The Amish have their own Trump Train.

The videos were retweeted and shared by a number of Trump supporters, including by former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell and President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Republicans have heavily courted the conservative Amish constituency. Some Amish were seen standing behind Trump at a recent rally in Lilitz, Pennsylvania.

In August 2019, the Pittsburg Post-Gazette reported that a political action committee called Amish PAC was building support in southeastern Pennsylvania for Trump’s reelection. It reported:

With its rolling fields and farms, most people don’t think of Lancaster County, home to one of the largest Amish settlements in the U.S., as a political hub. But it quietly hosts a number of politically active Amish — an invisible part of the voting population that helped turn the state red in the 2016 presidential election.

Kyle Kopko, an associate professor of political science at Elizabethtown College, and Steven Nolt, a professor of history there, told the paper that there are 76,000 Amish living in Pennsylvania.

Ben King, a former member of the Amish community and the outreach director for Amish PAC, said Amish voters came out for Trump in 2016 due to concern over a liberally stacked Supreme Court. “I’d say the primary thing that brought the Amish out to vote was the Supreme Court,” he told the Post-Gazette.

According to the paper, 90 percent of Amish are registered Republicans. King predicted that Amish voters in Pennsylvania would vote for Trump again in 2020.

“They’re not regretting voting him into office,” he said.