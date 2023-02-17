Amid Chemical Stench EPA Chief Tells East Palestine Residents To ‘Trust The Government’

Visiting the scene of the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told residents that he was from the government and was there to help.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan walked along a creek that was still reeking of carcinogenic chemicals, following the toxic train derailment on Feb 3.

However, he still tried to reassure skeptical locals that the water was fit for drinking. He also claimed that the air in the surrounding areas was safe to breathe.

according to AP ” Regan said, “I’m asking they trust the government. I know that’s hard. We know there’s a lack of trust…..We’re testing for everything that was on that train.”

Breitbart reports: Regan’s visit came in the wake of Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) who discovered what appeared to be residual contamination in the water of a creek in the same area, as Breitbart News reported.

“So I’m here at Leslie Run, and there’s dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water,” Vance said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Thursday. “Something I just discovered is that if you scrape the creek bed, it’s like chemical is coming out of the ground.”

Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Check this video out: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

For his part Regan used his visit Thursday to announce anyone who is fearful of being in their home should seek testing from the government.

“People have been unnerved. They’ve been asked to leave their homes,” he said, adding that if he lived there, he would be willing to move his family back into the area as long as the testing shows it’s safe.

Those attending the previous night’s informational session had questions about health hazards and demanded more transparency from Norfolk Southern, which did not attend, citing concerns about its staff safety.

They are still waiting for their worries to be publicly addressed.