America’s ‘Fit For Duty’ President Falls Up The Steps Of Air Force One…Again

As the US president was departing Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday he had a slight accident while boarding Airf Force One.

As he was walking slowly up the steps Joe Biden, who has just been declared fit for duty by the White House physician, almost fell flat on his face.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden FALLS up the stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/zPEJsbSFTe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2023

Biden had been on a a “surprise” two day foreign trip which started in Ukraine on Monday where he promised president Zelensky his full support in the fight against Russia….and 500 million dollars in more aid

This isn’t the first time that Biden has found himself face to face with the aircraft steps.

In March last year he managed to stumble multiple times while trying to board Air Force One…..mind you that was the winds fault allegedly!

He was also seen tripping as he was heading to California after delivering a speech on the 2022 mid-term elections.