America’s Biggest Teachers Union To Promote Critical Race Theory in ALL 50 States

America’s biggest teachers union has announced plans to roll out the far-left “critical race theory” (CRT) across all 50 states in America.

CRT was originally devised by the Obama administration and was used to force federal employees to attend workshops that focus on “white privilege” and “micro-aggressions.”

The racist, anti-white program was then picked up by several large US corporations who began pushing it on their employees in workshops and seminars.

When Donald Trump became President he promptly banned the hateful program from being used by government agencies.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Less than 10 months later the Biden regime is pushing this racist theory on government employees and in the classroom.

And recently the nation’s largest teachers union approved implementing the hate-based doctrine in all 50 states and in 14,000 school districts.

The National Education Association voted to promote critical race theory calling it “reasonable and appropriate.”