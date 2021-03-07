Americans Should Wear Face Masks Every Winter To Beat Flu Says CNN Doctor

Americans should wear masks and socially distance every winter in order to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from flu according to Dr. Paul Offit

Offit, a pediatrician and co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine who regularly appears on CNN, told the network: “If we mask and social distance every winter, we will see a dramatic reduction in the flu, which usually causes hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Flu seems to have vanished since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with health authorities in the UK announcing that there has not been a single case detected so far this year. Of course this has all been credited to covid measures; face masks and social distancing

Summit News reports: However, according to epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski, this is likely due to the fact that many flu infections are being falsely counted as COVID-19 cases.

Last month, Dr. Fauci also said that it’s to be expected Americans will be wearing masks for the rest of this year and into 2022.

A senior U.S. Army official also said that mask wearing and social distancing will become permanent, while CNN’s international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”

Other prominent individuals, such as the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab, have asserted that the world will “never” return to normal after the COVID pandemic.

“There will likely be more voluntary masking after the COVID pandemic has receded, especially during flu season,” writes Evan James. “But it’d be intolerable to expect to live in a “new normal” where masks and social distancing become a routine tool of government control, or where choosing not to mask becomes a cause for social ostracism.”