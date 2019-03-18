Americans Could Soon Be Prosecuted for ‘Terrorism’ for Criticizing Islam Online

Americans could soon be charged and prosecuted for “cyber terrorism crimes” if they criticize Islam on social media.

Big Tech companies are already complying with Sharia law and banning users who dare to speak the truth about Islamic terrorism.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Twitter legal recently issued this reporter a warning that a tweet posted calling for burkas to be banned in the US violated Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

The specific Pakistani blasphemy laws that the tweet violated are punishable by life imprisonment or death and Twitter happily delivered the threat.

But these warnings are just the beginning.

Terror-tied CAIR wasted no time and blamed Trump, Trump supporters and “Islamophobia” after the New Zealand mosque shooting.

Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is seeking to exploit the New Zealand mosque shooting to impose Sharia blasphemy laws in the United States.

CAIR launched an all out assault on the 1st Amendment.

CAIR “Research Director” Dr. Abbas Barzegar said in a presser we should “Not allow these people to exploit freedom of speech.”

“We ask our political leaders to address growing menace of islamophobia.”

“The perpetrator of this terrorist attack has been inspired by hatemongers in the United States,” he continued.

“Directly related to ideas that are carried out on radio shows, TV shows, news commentators — That’s the burning smoke. We as a community have to take control and leadership back in our public space.”

“It is not the case that this is some random marginal activity on the internet in some closed dark web or something,” he said, adding, “No, this stuff is mainstream now.”

We have to put a stop to it. We have to ask our TV networks to be responsible. We have to ask our social media platforms to be responsible. We have to ask our charities and philanthropic communities to be responsible and not allow these people to guide, to exploit freedom of speech, exploit non profit covers – these are hate groups, special interest groups with a very nefarious agenda and we have to take that activity back.”

So there you have it — CAIR has labeled any person or any group that dares expose jihad and criticizes Islam as “hate groups.”

CAIR will argue that online criticism of Islam is an “incitement to violence” and should be charged as a “cyber terrorism crime.”

In fact, it is already happening — A California man was arrested, prosecuted and hit with misdemeanor charges in 2017 for posting 5 anti-Islam posts on Facebook in 2016.

The California Attorney General’s office argued the man’s comments constituted “repeated contact by means of an electronic communication device” with “intent to annoy or harass,” a misdemeanor under California law, reported the Daily Caller.

How are five posts to an Islamic Center’s Facebook page considered “repeated contact?” This was just another way to impose Sharia law onto a concerned American citizen.

The anti-Islam posts were completely benign. The man posted zero threats and all of his comments fell under the 1st Amendment protection.

Terror-tied CAIR is working w/social media companies to ban ppl who dare question or criticize Islam. This is their 1st step. The next step will be to categorize any criticism of Islam as "cyber-terrorism" so they can have Americans arrested for exercising their 1 A rights. — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) March 16, 2019