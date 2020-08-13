Americans Must Learn To Speak Chinese To ‘Tell Right From Wrong’, Says China

Americans should learn to speak Chinese so they can “tell right from wrong”, according to Communist China’s propaganda arm The Global Times.

The Chinese also claim “Americans could have better prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic” if they could speak Chinese and had a better understanding of Chinese culture.

“Let more Americans learn Chinese, then they will be able to tell right from wrong, and grasp the real picture of China,” it continued.

Sky report: It comes amid an ongoing debate between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as to who would be tougher on China.

President Trump claimed Americans would be forced to learn Chinese under a Biden Presidency.

“If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States; you will have to learn to speak Chinese,” the president said.

Mr Biden responded in kind with his campaign declaring President Trump is the “weakest president in American history with respect to China.”