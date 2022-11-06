American Scientists Warn Bill Gates’ Funding of Mutant COVID Strains Could Result in a New Deadly Pandemic

A top molecular biologist recently exposed senior Gates-funded researchers for creating mutant strains of COVID-19 in secret experiments earlier this year.

Dr. Richard Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University and laboratory director of the Waksman Institute of Microbiology, slammed the Bill Gates-funded Imperial College‘s research.

“This is insanity, both in terms of the redundancy and waste,” Ebright warned. He argued such research presents a “risk of triggering a new pandemic wave upon accidental or deliberate release of the laboratory-generated viruses.”

Naturalnews.com reports: Ebright, who earned his Ph.D. in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from Harvard University, pointed out that this research would not benefit anyone or anything as there are no “foreseeable practical applications,” and the study brings greater risk than gain if there is even any.

The trial, which included 20 researchers and a member of the British government’s advisory panel, was partially funded by taxpayers. In the study conducted in a biosafety level 3 lab, they “infected hamsters with two chimera COVID hybrids,” combining aspects of the original coronavirus strain with parts of the omicron and delta variants.

As per the preprint study’s abstract, the experiment raised “the concerning possibility that future variants” of COVID-19 could have more severe effects than those “seen during omicron infection.”

Ebright was firm that the research is hazardous, despite a university spokesperson claiming that the procedure was safe and adhered to appropriate regulations.

“If the world wishes to avoid new pandemic waves and pandemics caused by lab-generated enhanced potential pandemic pathogens, then it is urgently necessary to restrict senseless high-risk, low-benefit research that creates enhanced potential pandemic pathogens and to implement effective national oversight, with the force of law, on such research,” Ebright said.

Professor Shmuel Shapira, former head of the Israeli government’s Institute for Biological Research, agreed with Ebright and called for an outright stop of research such as Imperial’s, adding that this is like “playing with fire” due to the risk of a laboratory leak.

Chinese documents prove COVID-19 leaked from Wuhan lab

Strong pieces of evidence are coming out recently proving that the original SARS-CoV-2 virus have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a Chinese laboratory known to have been conducting research on bat coronaviruses with the partial funding of the U.S. government via nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance.

Toy Reid, an expert in “official speak” used in Chinese government reports, worked on a Senate report supporting the lab-leak theory. He was able to uncover documents that contain hidden warning messages about the WIV incidents in November 2019.

The coded messages within reports from the Chinese lab included cryptic references to a “grave situation,” “hidden dangers” and “severe consequences” and are believed to possibly provide new evidence that the virus leaked from a lab.

Reid based the findings on weekly reports sent to Beijing by the WIV.

The same documents described how Dr. Ji Changzheng, technology safety and security director for the Chinese Academy of Sciences, visited the lab bearing “important oral remarks and written instructions” from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Nonprofit newsroom Pro Publica and Vanity Fair magazine acquired a copy of the full report, interviewed Reid and submitted his analysis to three independent experts. They fact-checked his work and arrived at the same conclusion.