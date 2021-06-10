American Medical Journal: ‘Whiteness’ Is a Parasitic Incurable Pathology

An American medical journal has officially declared “whitness” to be a parasitic pathology that has no known cure.

Yes, really.

The article published in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association, written by Dr. Donald Moss (who is white), a faculty member of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, claims whiteness is responsible for all the problems the world.

Summit.news reports: Moss asserts that white people have a “particular susceptibility” to the “parasitic” condition, which he says “renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse” and leads them to “terrorize” non-whites.

The nutty academic then frames “whiteness” as a malignant disease that can only be prevented via massive programs of re-education.

🚨🚨: The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association just published a study likening "whiteness" to "a malignant, parasitic-like condition" for which "there is not yet a permanent cure."



This is nuts. pic.twitter.com/rVqYJ0C2Fq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 9, 2021

“Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation,” he writes.

Even then, Moss laments that there “is no guarantee against regression” and “[t]here is not yet a permanent cure.”

This kind unhinged rhetoric is also being spewed by Moss’ teaching colleagues in schools and universities across American under the guise of Critical Race Theory.

The article once again underscores how the only form of allowed “systemic racism” and discrimination that exists in the west is against white people.

When literally every major cultural institution, government entity, the entertainment industry, academia and the media amplifies this kind of bile, the notion of “white privilege” is laughable.