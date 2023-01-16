American Idol Star CJ Harris Dies Suddenly at 31 After Suffering ‘Apparent Heart Attack’

American Idol star CJ Harris has died suddenly at the age of 31, becoming the latest young, fit and healthy person to die of cardiac issues in recent times.
A family member revealed to TMZ that CJ suffered an “apparent heart attack” on January 14 in Jasper, Alabama — and doctors are baffled.
Shortly after arriving in the emergency room the crooner – whose full name is Curtis ‘CJ’ Harris – was pronounced dead, according to the Monday report from TMZ. Additional details surrounding his death have not been released.
CJ found fame after auditioning for the FOX show back in 2014 in Salt Lake City.
The contestant impressed the judges with his rendition of Allman Brothers Band’s Soulshine. Judge Keith Urban told the late singer: “You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing.
Fans mourned online and paid condolences to the late singer.
One fan said: “So many young adults are dying from heart-related illnesses here lately. RIP CJ Harris.”
Another fan added: “RIP brother. May your soul rest in eternal peace.”
A third fan mentioned: “RIP brother,” and added crying emoji.
A fourth person wrote: “So young. RIP.”
“More sad news of another young person dying of heart problems,” another said.
