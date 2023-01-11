American Heart Association Warns Millions of Americans: “Vaccines Are Causing Heart Attacks”

The American Heart Association has issued an urgent warning to citizens, declaring that mRNA Covid vaccines have been linked to severe heart defects.

Harvard Medical School researchers examined 16 adolescents and young adults hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital or Boston Children’s with post-jab myocarditis from January 2021-February 2022. According to the research published by the AHA in the journal Circulation, the subjects had “markedly elevated levels of full-length spike protein” in their blood, “unbounded by antibodies.”

Beckernews.com reports: The medical researchers affiliated with the hospitals, however, did not find free-floating spike antigens in the 45 “healthy, asymptomatic, age-matched vaccinated control subjects,” despite “essentially indistinguishable” antibody profiling and T-cell responses between the groups.

The medical study’s findings isolated the free spike antigens in the young subjects who developed post-shot heart inflammation.

“Immunoprofiling of vaccinated adolescents and young adults revealed that the mRNA vaccine–induced immune responses did not differ between individuals who developed myocarditis and individuals who did not,” the researchers note. “However, free spike antigen was detected in the blood of adolescents and young adults who developed post-mRNA vaccine myocarditis, advancing insight into its potential underlying cause.”

The study establishes further linkage between the mRNA shots and an increased risk of myocarditis in young people by providing a potential biomedical causal mechanism.

In October, Florida’s State Health Officer & Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D., issued guidance that recommended against mRNA shots being given to healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 40.

“The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety,” Ladapo announced by press release.

“This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” the announcement stated. “With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.”

“Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision,” Ladapo advised.

The scientific breakthrough comes amidst reports that at least 270 athletes given mRNA shots have died from cardiac arrest or other serious health complications, according to a peer-reviewed letter by structural biologist Panagis Polykretis and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough to the Scandinavian Journal of Immunology.