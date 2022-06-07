American Frontline Doctors: ‘Masks Don’t Stop Viruses…..They’re Actually Harmful’

People are still not aware that wearing face masks does not protect them from viruses and are actually harmful according to a report shared by Dr. Simone Gold of the American Frontline Doctors

She shared the following on Monday.

BREAKING: the CDC continues their fear mongering and disinformation.



Fact: Mon(k)eypox is no more a threat than a common cold. It’s been around for decades.



Fact: masks don’t stop viruses.

Oh, and it turns out they’re actually harmful…did you already forget?



— 𝐉⚔️𝐒 (@AFLDSdirector) June 6, 2022

Last month the National Pulse reported on the results of a recent study on mask mandates:

Mask mandates caused higher COVID-19 death rates, according to the bombshell claims made in a new medical journal report analyzing fatality rates across the state of Kansas.

The observational study – “The Foegen Effect: A Mechanism by Which Facemasks Contribute to the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate” – was published in Medicine in February 2022, authored by German doctor Zacharias Fögen.

The paper analyzed “whether mandatory mask use influenced the case fatality rate in Kansas” during the time period of August 1st, 2020 to October 15th. Kansas was used for comparison because the state allowed each of its 105 counties to decide whether or not to implement mask mandates, with 81 counties deciding against the measure.

“The most important finding from this study is that contrary to the accepted thought that fewer people are dying because infection rates are reduced by masks, this was not the case,” summarized the paper.

“Results from this study strongly suggest that mask mandates actually caused about 1.5 times the number of deaths or ∼50% more deaths compared to no mask mandates.”