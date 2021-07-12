American Flag Is “A Symbol Of Hatred” & Flying It Means You’re Racist, BLM Group Declares

A Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter in Utah has claimed that the US flag is a “symbol of hatred” and that anyone “flying it is a racist”

“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around” the BLM group declared in a Facebook post.

The post continued: “When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”

Summit News reports: Responding to those who disagreed in the comments on the post about the U.S. flag, the group wrote “Welcome racists. We know you are big mad about the racist flag post. You will not be heard here. You will be blocked and your comments will be deleted.”

“We will be donating $1 to AOC’s election campaign for every racist that we block,” the post continues, adding “Thank you for contributing to the re-election of AOC. We will jot down your names and attribute each donation to you. Comment below to help her once again head to Washington.”

The group continued, “We will not beg you to stop being racist. We will proactively destroy the systems that continue to give you the power to marginalize people of color. Period.”

The objective here is clear – declaring the entirety of America and everyone within it who does not kneel to them as their enemy.

The post coincided with extreme leftist lawmakers Maxine Waters and Cori Bush declaring July 4th a white supremacist celebration:

Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be "self-evident"… yet:

– 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws

– Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act

– George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice



Need I say more? #July4 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021