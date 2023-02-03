American Airlines Pilot Blames Mandatory Vaccine After He Suffers Heart Attack on Flight Deck

An American Airlines pilot is raising the alarm after suffering a heart attack on the flight deck minutes after landing a commercial flight with hundreds of passengers onboard.

Captain Bob Snow slammed the Biden administration and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for mandating experimental Covid jabs for pilots, declaring he and his co-workers were “treated as giant guinea pigs” by the FAA.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight this week, Snow warned of the incredibly dangerous situation that has emerged after pilots were forced to receive the shots that were still under Emergency Use Authorization.

Slay report: The veteran aviator told Carlson that he’s spoken to several pilots who’s suffered health issues after receiving the mRNA shots.

He also revealed that some of his “co-workers, unfortunately, passed away as a consequence of receiving the vaccine.”

Last year, Snow suffered a heart attack just six minutes after landing a commercial flight loaded with 200 passengers at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

Snow experienced a severe cardiac arrest inside the cockpit of Airbus 321 while the plane was at the gate.

Regarding the medical episode suffered while on the job, Snow revealed that he’s been snubbed by both American Airlines and the FAA over his heart attack.

“I have had no contact whatsoever from anyone either with the FAA or with the company to query me or to investigate exactly what happened to me in regards to the cardiac arrest that I experienced while I was in the flight deck,” Snow told Carlson.

The major airline pilot said he and his co-workers were “treated as giant guinea pigs” by the FAA.

He also blasted the Biden admin for failing “to look after our safety.”

“I’ve been contacted by pilots that have had issues post-vaccine,” he told Carlson.

“I’m well aware of one of my former co-workers who unfortunately passed away as a consequence of receiving the vaccine, and this is something that it’s going to take a long-term investigation to figure out.”

Concluding his interview, the pilot told Americans that it will take more time before we truly know what kind of “debilitating issues” will come along with the “foolhardy vaccination program that was forced upon Americans and the worldwide population.”