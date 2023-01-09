American Airlines Ceases Multiple Routes: “Our Pilots Are Dropping Dead From COVID Jabs”

American Airlines has announced the closure of multiple flight routes across America due to a massive shortage of pilots, many of whom have died since getting the Covid vaccine.

The airline told Fox Business about the drastic decision in a statement:

“In response to the pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service in Columbus, Georgia (CSG), Del Rio, Texas (DRT) and Long Beach, California (LGB) this spring,” American Airlines stated.

The news comes as multiple reports have shown that pilots are suffering fatal heart attacks, sometimes mid-flight, due to complications from the mandatory Covid vaccine they had to take.

Nypost.com reports: “We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in these cities, and are working closely with them during this time. We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel to offer alternate arrangements,” the airline told FOX Business.

American Airlines has dropped 19 cities from its routes since the beginning of the pandemic. Other airlines have seen similar service cuts due to the ongoing shortage of pilots, as well as waxing and waning demand.