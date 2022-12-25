America Is Under Attack By These 469 MSM ‘Journalists’ Funded By George Soros

Notorious globalist billionaire George Soros has gone on the record declaring himself a God and promising an audience at the World Economic Forum that the New World Order are making the necessary preparations to completely and utterly obliterate the conservative agenda in the US.
Soros is playing his part in this destructive agenda the only way he knows how — by throwing his dirty money around, sponsoring hate groups, paid protestors, and NGOs, attempting to subvert the course of democracy and eradicate the silent majority.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Soros has also been paying dozens of “journalists” and other corporate media figures large sums of cash to promote his radical agenda — and now we know their names.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
In return for their souls, Soros is paying these so-called “journalists” anywhere from $63,000 to $85,000 to promote his agenda to the masses and publish glowing reports on his radical leftist activities.
Much of the propaganda effort has sought to advance Soros’ progressive criminal justice reform.
Via his non-profit the Open Society Foundations (OSF), Soros is pumping cash to the media in the form of fellowships, or “Soros Justice Fellowships.”
To receive big payouts, fellows must produce projects that align with Soros’ goals to restructure the U.S. justice system with soft-on-crime policies that favor criminals.
Among the goals is reducing incarceration rates and introducing radical sentencing guidelines.
However, the eligibility for these fellowships is not just limited to journalists. OSF offers three distinct categories of fellowship funding — advocacy, media, and youth activism.
According to scholarship data provided to universities, OSF may pay up to six figures for fellowships. These categories qualify a wide variety of professions such as lawyers, advocates, grassroots organizers, artists, and filmmakers.
Soros Justice Fellowship alums have been at the center of several controversies in recent years due to their activism.
Susan Burton, founder of the criminal justice reform activist group A New Way of Life (ANWOL), and Mark-Anthony Johnson, a longtime ally of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, have both made headlines for the radical activism after taking Soros’ cash.
The fellowship program isn’t new, however, and Soros has offered this funding for over 25 years. A total of 469 individuals have received Soros-funded fellowships since the program’s inception.
Most of the earliest fellows involved in journalism went on to become acclaimed reporters across a variety of corporate media outlets.
Below is a full list of Big Media operatives who have received funding from George Soros to promote his radical agenda.
The following are current fellows involved in mainstream media, out of 18 total fellows for 2022:
- Yasmine Arrington, of Washington, D.C., will produce a podcast featuring only “Black and brown youth voices” discussing the criminal justice system, including juvenile probation, reentry, and recidivism. Arrington has written for TeenVogue, Essence, Black Enterprise, Forbes Magazine, Washington Post, and Baltimore Times.
- Zachary Siegel, of Chicago, Illinois, will write and narrate news coverage concerning current approaches to overdose deaths. Siegel has written for Harper’s Magazine, New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, The Nation, New Republic, WIRED, Politico, and Scientific American.
- Irene Franco Rubio, a Phoenix, Arizona, native attending the University of Southern California, will produce a podcast on juvenile minority incarceration and their criminalization in public school systems. Franco Rubio has written for Forbes, USA Today, Teen Vogue, and NPR, as well as worked for Michelle Obama’s nonprofit. Franco Rubio was recognized as a scholar by a number of prominent groups: Facebook Journalism Project, Marguerite Casey Foundation’s Equal Voice News, International Center for Journalists, and ProPublica Diversity.
Several current fellowships went to budding journalist-activists:
- Tiera Howleit, a student reporter at Indiana University’s collegiate paper. Howleit’s fellowship profile says that she will use the funds to “elevate the voices of people of color […] impacted by the criminal justice system.” Howleit founded “Black Collegians” in 2020, a social justice advocacy group.
- Katherine Owojori, a pre-law student at USC, will work with Franco Rubio to produce the above-mentioned podcast. Owojori is an active member of Black Lives Matter: Los Angeles.
Past fellows involved in mainstream media, in the order in which their fellowship was awarded:
- Cloee Cooper – PBS, The John Oliver Show, Huffington Post, The Guardian, Politico, Nevada Public Radio, Spectrum TV
- Contessa Gayles – CNN, VICE, PBS Frontline, CBS, Wired, Al Jazeera, Vox
- Lam Thuy Vo – Buzzfeed News, The Wall Street Journal, Al Jazeera, NPR, ProPublica, The Guardian, The New York Times, ESPN
- May Jeong – Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Harper’s, The Intercept
- Shanita Hubbard – The New York Times, HuffPost, Essence Magazine, Fusion, The Root
- Cynthia Greenlee – The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The New York Times, Vox, Self, Harper’s Bazaar, The Counter, American Prospect, Dissent, Ebony, Elle, Longreads, Salon, Smithsonian
- Donovan Ramsey – The New York Times, The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, Ebony, GQ, New Republic, Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Essence
- Jenni Monet – The Guardian, Yes! Magazine, Los Angeles Times, PBS, Al Jazeera, Indian Country Today, Columbia Journalism Review
- Julieta Martinelli – Futuro Media, Nashville Public Radio, CBS, Real Atlanta Magazine, Gwinnett Daily Post
- James Kilgore – Medium, WIRED Magazine, Al Jazeera, Salon
- Katie Rose Quandt – The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, The Appeal, The Nation, Vice, Slate, Mother Jones, Brooklyn Magazine, America Magazine
- Ebony Underwood – Huffington Post, Vibe, USA Today, The Appeal, Vibe, Mic
- Isaac Bailey – The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, Time, Esquire, CNN, Nieman Reports
- Nick August-Perna – National Geographic, PBS, HBO, Vox, Vice
- Judith Levine – Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, Vogue, Mother Jones, The Nation, Boston Review, Salon
- Maia Szalavitz – The New York Times, Time, The Washington Post, Elle, New York Magazine, New Scientist, Newsweek, CNN, MSNBC, NPR
- Alisa Roth – NPR, CBS, PRI’s The World, Marketplace, The New York Times, Business Week, Nation
- Mark Obbie – The Atlantic, The Trace, Politico, The New York Times, The American Lawyer, Texas Lawyer, Houston Post, Pacific Standard, Inc. Magazine, Slate
- Osagie Obasogie – The New York Times, Slate, Scientific American, Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, New Scientist
- Seth Freed Wessler – Associated Press, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, ABC News, NPR, NBC, This American Life, Elle, PRI’s The World
- Luis Trelles – NPR
- James Ridgeway – Mother Jones, The Economist, Parade, Harper’s, The Nation, The New York Times, The Guardian, Al Jazeera
- Jean Casella – Mother Jones, The Guardian, Solitary Watch, The Appeal, Al Jazeera, The Nation
- Joel Medina – Huffington Post, Univision
- Erin Siegal – The New York Times, Time, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker
- Jonah Engle – The New York Times, BBC, NPR, Radio Netherlands International, Deutsche Welle, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Nation Magazine, Columbia Journalism Review, Denver Post, Haitian Times
- Lisa Riordan Seville – NBC News, The Crime Report, The Nation, MSNBC, The Daily Beast, Salon
- Hannah Rappleye – The Wall Street Journal, Mail & Guardian, The Nation, City Limits, The Crime Report, Salon.com, MSNBC
- Chandra Thomas Whitfield – People, Essence, Ebony, The American Prospect, The Guardian, HuffPost, NBC News, NPR, U.S. News & World Report, Christian Science Monitor, MIT Technology Review, Time, Newsweek, The Root
- Petra Bartosiewicz – Harper’s, Mother Jones, The Nation, New York Magazine, Texas Observer, This American Life
- Amanda Crawford – Boston Globe, Businessweek, National Geographic, Chronicle of Higher Education, Ms. Magazine, Huffington Post, Arizona Republic, Baltimore Sun
- Jesse Wegman – The New York Times, Reuters, Daily Beast, Newsweek, New York Observer
- Renee Feltz – Democracy Now!, The Intercept, The New York Times, Texas Observer, PBS
- Stokely Baksh – New Republic, Forbes, Mother Jones, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Marketwatch, PBS, The Nation, Al Jazeera
- Jessica Pupovac – PBS, NPR, WBEZ Chicago, The Chicago Journal
- Nancy Mullane – NPR, American Public Media
- Patrice Gaines – The Washington Post, NPR, Washington Informer, Yahoo News, NBC News, Yes! Magazine, New York Times, Essence
- Jennifer Thompson-Cannino – The New York Times, Durham-Herald Sun, Tallahassee Democrat
- Erin Torneo – Cosmopolitan, Variety, Independent, indieWIRE
- JoAnn Mar – NPR, Voice of America, Pacifica Radio, CBS Radio, KALW-FM
- Jonathan Mahler – The New York Times, The New Republic, Slate, New York Magazine, Bloomberg, HuffPost, MSN, CNBC, Yahoo
- Laura Mansnerus – The New York Times, Detroit Free Press, Philadelphia Inquirer, MSN, The Boston Globe, Business Standard, Tampa Bay Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Paul Butler – MSNBC, NBC News, Nature, The Washington Post, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, Yahoo, People
- Susan Koch – ABC, NBC, HBO, PBS, MTV, Discovery Channel, National Geographic
- David Dent – The Daily Beast, PBS, HuffPost
- Emily Bazelon – New York Times Magazine, Business Insider, HuffPost, MSN, The Independent, The Washington Post, ABC News, The Atlantic, Yahoo, Miami Herald, Vogue, RealClear Politics, Slate
- Mary Beth Pfeiffer – Forbes, HuffPost, Scientific American, The Globe and Mail, The Hill, Newsday, RealClear Politics, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
- Steve Liss – Time, PBS
- Amy Bach – New York Magazine, The New York Times, The Nation, Slate
- Elizabeth Amon – Bloomberg News, The American Lawyer, The National Law Journal, The New York Times, Harper’s, The Imprint
- Nathan Blakeslee – Texas Monthly, The Guardian, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Nation, Houston Chronicle, The Texas Observer
- Robin Mejia – The Washington Post, Science, Mother Jones, LA Times, CNN
- Slawomir Grunberg – PBS, HBO, ABC, NBC
- Tyrone Turner – National Geographic, NPR, DCist
- Brenda Kenneally – New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, Ms. Magazine
- Jan Goodwin – New York Times Magazine, The Nation, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie-Claire, Real Simple, Reader’s Digest, Good Housekeeping, Ladies’ Home Journal
- Sara Cantania – Los Angeles Times, Reuters
- Adrian LeBlanc – Seventeen Magazine, New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker, Esquire
- Alden Loury – Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ-FM, The Chicago Reporter, WVIK-FM
- John Biewen – NPR, American RadioWorks
- Sasha Abramsky – The Nation, American Prospect, The Daily Beast, Columbia Journalism Review, The Atlantic, HuffPost, San Francisco Weekly, The Guardian, Mother Jones, New York Magazine
- Andrew Lichtenstein – Yahoo, Business Insider, MSN, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, Al Jazeera, The New Republic
- Dan Collison – Newsweek, NPR, Thomson Reuters Foundation
- Eric Whitney – NPR, CNN, The Washington Post, WebMD, The Atlantic, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, New Jersey Public Radio
- Nell Bernstein – The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Buzzfeed, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, The Crime Report, The San Francisco Standard
- Jennifer Gonnerman – The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Village Voice
Soros’ influence extends far beyond the media, however.
Soros has been the Democratic Party’s top donor for several years, buying himself massive sway in the federal government.
It was also recently revealed that a Soros-funded propaganda group was involved in the Big Tech coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the run-up to the 2020 election.
In his explosive new book, “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” Matt Palumbo exposes how the radical billionaire uses his global groups to peddle influence around the world.
Palumbo details how Soros uses his wealth to fund a power grab that finds its way right into the upper echelons of Democrat President Joe Biden’s White House.
Earlier this year, the hugely popular exposé was snubbed from the New York Times “Best Seller” list.
Unsurprisingly, Soros owns millions of dollars worth of stock in the newspaper.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- America Is Under Attack By These 469 MSM ‘Journalists’ Funded By George Soros - December 25, 2022
- Biden Sues Arizona For ‘Damaging The United States’ By Securing the Border - December 24, 2022
- WEF Wants To Cancel Christmas To Fight Climate Change - December 24, 2022