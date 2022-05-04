Amazon to Pay Huge Bonuses to Female Employees to Get Abortions

Amazon is now paying female employees $4,000 bonuses if they agree to abort their babies following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Amazon’s new policy applies if an abortion is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home and virtual care is not possible, according to a leaked memo.

Breitbart.com reports: The announcement comes as a Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press, in what was a possible attempt to intimidate one or more justices to reverse their vote, or to ignite a left-wing push to pack the Supreme Court before the Democrats lose Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Meanwhile, states are passing legislation limiting abortion, leaving some pregnant mothers-to-be wondering if they might need to travel in order to successfully kill their unborn children.

The reimbursements that Amazon announced on Monday are not limited to only abortion, Reuters noted. The company will also reimburse other treatments such as services involving cardiology, cellular gene therapies, and substance abuse disorder.

The news also reportedly came on the day Amazon stopped offering paid time off for U.S. employees diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus, allowing them to have five days of excused unpaid leave instead.

Amazon’s Monday announcement might also be an attempt to quell negative sentiments among its employees, who have expressed discontent with the manner in which the company founded by Jeff Bezos operates.

Last month, Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionize, which was a first for Amazon.