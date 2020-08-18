Alyssa Milano Says “I’m so Happy I’m A F**king Democrat”

Alyssa Milano and other Hollywood celebrities used their social media accounts to try to whip up enthusiasm for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the first night of Democratic National Convention.

The usual cast of celebrities like Rob Reiner, Bette Midler and Cher took the lead in cheerleading duties.

Meanwhile actress and activist Alyssa Milano simply couldn’t contain her joy. “I’m so happy I’m a fucking Democrat” she declared on twitter.

Britbart reports: But other stars seemed to acknowledge that they had a clunker on their hands. TBS’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted that this was the “first National Convention to also feel like a PBS pledge drive.”

The virtual convention kicked off with a dose of Hollywood star power in the form of actress Eva Longoria, who tore into the Trump administration by saying that the last four years have left the country “diminished and divided.” The convention also featured celebrity assists from singers including Bruce Springsteen, Leon Bridges and the late John Prine, whose music helped to enliven the proceedings.

Alyssa Milano tweeted her joy of being a member of the Democratic party.

I’m so happy I’m a fucking Democrat. #DemConvention — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2020

Rob Reiner also proclaimed his pride of being a Democrat, adding that the youth choir performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” gave him “chills.”

Watching the singing of our National Anthem gave me chills. So proud to see the real America. So proud to be a Democrat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 18, 2020

Bette Midler was impressed that the convention featured a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

They had me at “The Pledge of Alkegiance.” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 18, 2020

Cher also gushed about the convention opener.

SUCH A BEAUTIFUL OPENING‼️

🙏🏻PROTECT US ALL — Cher (@cher) August 18, 2020

Singer Bruce Springsteen and E Street band member Nils Lofgren touted their own music that was performed during the convention.

Some celebrities seemed more excited about the musical numbers than for Joe Biden. Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted her enthusiasm for Bruce Springsteen, while actress Piper Perabo was excited about Leon Bridges.