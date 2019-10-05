Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Arnold Launch ‘Impeachment Task Force’

Alyssa Milano, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Arnold, three of Trump’s fiercest celebrity critics, are set to form an “impeachment task force.”

No, this is not satire.

According to a Newsweek report, a group called The Democratic Coalition has created a star-studded “Impeachment Task Force” who will be “seeking to hold Trump ‘accountable for his betrayal of America.’”

Daily Wire reports: The task force is “designed to lead rapid response to Trump during the impeachment inquiry,” according to The Democratic Coalition co-founder and Twitter #Resistance king Scott Dworkin.

In addition to Milano and O’Donnell, the group has landed actors Ron Perlman, George Takei, Debra Messing, and Tom Arnold to use their “massive social media following to protect House Democrats in the front lines of the impeachment inquiry on Trump.”

“The task force launched a fundraising effort and basic plan on Thursday. The group has already started meeting and is set to go live with its website next week,” Newsweek reported.

Dworkin pointed to “Trump’s propaganda machine” as motivation in the creation of his elite task force.

“Trump’s propaganda machine is going to be in overdrive for the foreseeable future, so we need to be fighting every day, in every way,” he said.

“For now, impeachment is the only way to hold him accountable for his betrayal of America,” the task force’s chairman Jon Cooper added.

Dworkin is extremely optimistic that his ragtag group of celebs “will without a doubt, absolutely, overpower Trump’s propaganda machine.”

As you might recall, during the 2016 presidential election, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had scores of celebrities come out to support her publicly — such as Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, LeBron James, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer, and many, many others. As you might also recall, Hillary lost the 2016 election.

But it’s different this time. Or something.

“We’ve been one of the key groups fighting his propaganda machine for three and a half years,” Dworkin bragged. “We’ve learned a lot. And it’s kind of led us to this moment.”

So far, Milano, one of the most vocal members of the task force, has used more than social media hashtags to push for liberal policies and activate against the Right. The actress, with a scowl on her face, for some reason actually attended the hearings for then-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was eventually confirmed to the nation’s highest court. Milano opposed the justice because of a non-specific, decades-old, uncorroborated allegation of sexual misconduct.

Milano also made herself the face of a Hollywood boycott this summer that unsuccessfully attempted to derail pro-life legislation in Georgia that was dubbed a “heartbeat bill.” Her passion for abortion even led her to call for a “sex strike” to promote abortion “rights,” and she appeared on CNN to denounce protections for the unborn. Additionally, last month, the actress pushed gun control in a sit-down talk with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).