Alyssa Milano: Police & Federal Agents In Portland Are ‘Terrorizing the Community’

As violent rioters continue wreaking havoc in Portland, Oregon, actress Alyssa Milano has claimed that law enforcement is to blame.

The actress and activist declared, ‘Trump’s lawlessness must end’

Milano claims that police and federal agents who were brought in to quell the violence are actually “terrorizing the community.”

Breitbart reorts: Alyssa Milano defended the Portland rioters in a tweet on Tuesday, saying that they are merely exercising their First Amendment rights.

The Hollywood star neglected to mention their acts of violence, including breaking into the Portland Police Association building and setting it on fire. Rioters have also targeted the Portland federal courthouse, vandalizing it and setting part of it ablaze. They have also assaulted law enforcement officials trying to keep the peace.

In addition, rioters have engaged in acts of looting, harming numerous businesses throughout the city.

Instead, Milano chose to smear law enforcement. “Police & federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and attacking people simply for protesting police brutality. This is not law and order. This is lawlessness — it must be stopped. Trump’s lawlessness must end.”

1. What is happening with the #PortlandProtests should concern everyone. We are in a fight to save our democracy. People have been taking to the streets to protest against police brutality and systemic racism. Protestors are being abused for exercising their 1st amendment right. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 21, 2020

3. Police & federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and attacking people simply for protesting police brutality. This is not law and order. This is lawlessness — it must be stopped. Trump’s lawlessness must end. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 21, 2020

Milano concluded her thread by encouraging people to donate money to the ACLU and the ACLU of Oregon to support “their fight for Black lives and democracy.”