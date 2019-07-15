Alyssa Milano Likens Mike Pence to Holocaust Leader Heinrich Himmler

Hollywood actress-turned-liberal activist Alyssa Milano viciously attacked Mike Pence on Saturday, comparing the vice president to Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler.

Milano’s outrageous attack on Pence used a digitally altered picture of Pence visiting the McAllen center in Texas alongside a black-and-white image of Himmler, the main architect of the Holocaust.

Both images show the men standing behind gates separating them from detainees.

Foxnews.com reports: Milano’s tweet received mixed responses but many on the social media platform derided her comparison.

The lack of empathy is the same in both photos. — Anna Tofel (@tofelfamily) July 13, 2019

You think you are clever posting edited photos side by side. This is not a real arguendnt, anyone can do that. You mock truth everyday by touting fake outrage. The facts are we have a crisis at the border and it started long, long before @realDonaldTrump or @VP. Tell the truth. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) July 13, 2019

This is an insult to the memory of everyone who suffered under real Nazis. https://t.co/y1pe9hYzFh — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) July 13, 2019

Absolutely disgusting. Get some perspective. Hitler killed 6M Jews. https://t.co/DrXZjOFY0M — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) July 13, 2019

A chorus of Democratic lawmakers have claimed migrants are being detained under inhumane conditions. Pence and President Trump have heavily criticized media outlets and Democrats for the way they have viewed the issue.

“CNN is so dishonest. Today we took reporters to a detention facility on the border for families and children and all told us they were being treated well,” the vice president tweeted on Friday.

“The crisis at our southern border is not a ‘manufactured crisis,’ it is real and is overwhelming our system. To show this, we also visited an overcrowded facility for adult men, many of whom have been arrested multiple times. These men were in a temporary holding area because Democrats in Congress have refused to fund additional bed space.”

Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. claimed that the detention centers were “concentration camps on our southern border.” She later clarified that she didn’t think they were the same as “death camps” that Nazis oversaw during the Holocaust.

Her comments prompted the United States Holocaust Museum to reject similar comparisons.

“The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary,” a museum statement read. “That position has repeatedly and unambiguously been made clear in the Museum’s official statement on the matter – a statement that is reiterated and reaffirmed now.”