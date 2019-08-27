A pastor who is the proud father of two young sons delivered a profound and powerful response after Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano stated that if she hadn’t aborted two children in 1993, her life would be “completely lacking all its great joys.”

Jarrid Wilson, an associate pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, tweeted a family picture of himself, his wife, and their two young sons, and stated, “Everyone should post a picture of their kids and use the hashtag #greatjoys.”

Everyone should post a picture of their kids and use the hashtag #greatjoys https://t.co/GDRHRXa8Y6 pic.twitter.com/0ocQ33wGGP — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) August 21, 2019

DailyWire reports: Milano had said on her podcast, “Sorry Not Sorry,” “In 1993, I had two abortions. I was in love for the first time in the breathless way you can only be in love when you are young. It was huge — overwhelming even. It filled every part of living. It was a joyful and exciting and powerful time in my life.” After getting pregnant, she said, she was “not equipped to be a mother and so I chose to have an abortion. I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me.”

She continued, “A few months later I found out I was pregnant again. Once again I made the right decision to end the pregnancy.” Then, the clincher: “I would not have my children — my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children — who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them. Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys. I would never had been free to be myself — and that’s what this fight is all about: freedom.”

Wilson told FaithWire, “I don’t know Alyssa Milano personally, but I’m praying she really thinks about the totality of what she’s saying on public platforms, especially in regards to situations that encompass the reality of life and death … Children are our future, and a blessing from God, not a burden that so many people — specifically people who are only focused on their own achievement and goals — make them out to be … I believe our world needs to stop treating them that way. Whether she wants to admit it or not, she now has two children in heaven whom she will never experience the joy of parenting.”

He continued, “Is choosing abortion unforgivable? Not at all. But I believe Alyssa’s views on the subject to be both harmful and mentally disturbing.”

Wondering if Milano had ever thought abut the fact her own mother had not aborted her, Wilson pondered, “Because if she’s honest with herself, that’s what would have kept Alyssa from experiencing the joys and success that she’s encountered in life. That’s the story she should be advocating for, not the current one.”

He concluded, “I don’t hate Alyssa. I want nothing but the best for her, her family, and her career. But I would encourage her, in love, to really re-think the impact her words may have on other people.”

Wilson got a plethora of responses, which you can see here.