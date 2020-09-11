Alyssa Milano Demands ALL Republicans Be ‘Tried For ‘Treason’ Over Coronavirus Response

Hollywood celebrity and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted Thursday that the “entire @GOP should be tried for treason” because of revelations that President Trump downplayed the dangers of coronavirus to discourage the public from panicking.

However Milano was typically silent about former vice president Joe Biden who likewise told the public not to panic in February, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who encouraged people to go out in public and spend money at local businesses in late February, weeks after Trump’s China coronavirus-related travel ban.

The entire @GOP should be tried for treason. #TrumpKnewVoteBlue — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 10, 2020

Breitbart report: Trump made the admission in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward in March.

Fauci commented Wednesday that Trump had never distorted information about the virus. “I don’t recall anything that was any gross distortion in things that I spoke to him about,” he told Fox News.

Fauci also praised Trump’s performance in March, telling conservative Mark Levin on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin: “I can’t imagine that under any circumstances that anybody could be doing more.”

In 2009, Trump’s rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, sparked a panic by urging the public not to travel on airplanes or subways due to the threat of the H1N1 swine flu. The Obama White House had to walk back Biden’s inflammatory comment.

Milano announced last month that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Treason is a crime punishable by the death penalty, according to federal law, though that is rarely imposed. President Trump has used the word to describe efforts by the outgoing Obama-Biden administration to spy on his presidential campaign.