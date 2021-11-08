Alyssa Milano Compares Giving Birth To Being ‘Sexually Assaulted’

Alyssa Milano appeared on a recent podcast for People magazine to share her “invasive” experience of giving birth and identifying why it “triggered” her.

The left wing actress reflected on her first experience with childbirth and how it brought up flashbacks of sexual assault and the feeling that she “wasn’t in control.”

Breitbart reports: She said there were too many people involved and she didn’t enjoy “the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina.”

“After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted,” the 48-year-old Who’s the Boss star said.

“It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with,” said the actress who is the mother to two children, Milo, 10, and Elizabella, 7.

“I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’ve dealt with that.’ Versus the moments where you go, ‘Oh, no I didn’t. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them, or I couldn’t see them or feel them anymore,’” she continued.

“I remembered at one point really not enjoying the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina,” Milano said, adding, “and thinking to myself, ‘Why does — I don’t like this. Why does it feel so familiar? I’ve never had a baby before. Why does this invasive feeling feel so familiar?’ That was just a fleeting moment, a tick in time, but I didn’t forget about it.”

Milano then hypothesized that women get postpartum depression because they link their past sexual assaults with childbirth.

“I gotta think that because it felt that way for me, it must’ve felt that way for other women. I wonder how much of my postpartum anxiety was due to — of course, hormones and all of the things — but also that feeling that felt like I wasn’t in control, you know?” she pontificated.

In 2018, Milano related details of an incident she claims occurred in 1991 during a concert. She did not name the performer but said that at one point the crowed pushed up to the stage after the singer bade everyone to gather closer. And while smashed up against other concert goers, she says someone stuck their hand under her skit and “repeatedly” punched her “in the vagina.”

She said the crowd was so compacted that she could not turn to see who was assaulting her, and that security was powerless to help.