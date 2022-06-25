Alyssa Milano: “Banning Abortion Is Anti-trans White Supremacy”

Hollywood actress Alyssa Milano slammed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe Vs Wade on Friday, saying the decision was rooted in “anti-trans white supremacy.”

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis,” the far-left actress tweeted.

“If abortion is banned nationwide, pregnancy-related deaths could increase 21 percent nationwide, and 33 percent among Black women.”

“Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas.”

“Banning abortion is about controlling women and trans men. It is about white supremacy, the patriarchy and misogyny. It’s a sad day for America.”

Mediarightnews.com reports: Actor Matthew Marsden was one of the hundreds to quote tweet Milano, as she has replies shut off, and he insisted that “Not all actors are like this, I promise. What a f*cking moron.”

Not all actors are like this, I promise.



What a fucking moron. https://t.co/BcXT7vwXef — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 24, 2022

Twitter user “Irish Girl” also quote tweeted Milano and asked, “How does banning abortion have anything to do w/’Trans Men’?”

“How does it help ‘White Supremacy’ when the highest abortion rates are amongst the black community. Sit down, foolish woman. I am officially nominating @Alyssa_Milano for the Stupidest Person on the Planet award.”

How does banning abortion have anything to do w/"Trans Men"? How does it help "White Supremacy" when the highest abortion rates are amongst the black community.



Sit down, foolish 🤡 woman.



I am officially nominating @Alyssa_Milano for the Stupidest Person on the Planet award. https://t.co/yY9eoZNf9E — Irish☘Girl (@IrishAmerican27) June 24, 2022

Even one Twitter user, “Chris” declared in a quote tweet, “I’m not even anti abortion, but this is stupid. Trans men” along with a laughing face emoji.