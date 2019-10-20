‘Always’ Forced To Ditch Female Logo From Sanitary Pads After Complaints From Trans Activists

Transgender activists have succeeded in forcing the makers of Always sanitary pads, to remove the “Venus” female symbol from its packaging.
The Venus symbol is allegedly ‘discriminatory’ according to the Trans lobby
Procter & Gamble are to drop the universally recognized symbol from December, following complaints that women weren’t the only ones who menstruate. Sanitary towels with the new packaging will arrive in stores by January 2020
RT reports: The decision may have appeased a handful of PC keyboard activists, but it has apparently enraged the bulk of the company’s customer base – women, that is.
Feminist campaigner Julie Bindel told the Mail on Sunday that the move is akin to “denying the existence” of women.
“We’re now moving towards the total elimination of women’s biology. The women’s symbol has been used by feminists for decades. This is pure cowardice and virtue signaling from these big corporate brands who are capitulating to the trans agenda,” she added.
The rush to acquiesce to PC crusaders has led to commentators – even some who identify as trans – to argue that the extreme activism is harming, rather than helping, the trans community.
