Allen West: Seven States Will Join Texas in SCOTUS Lawsuit Against Swing States

Col. West joined Steve Bannon Tuesday evening on The War Room. West told Bannon that Louisiana joined the lawsuit earlier that day.
“I think you’re going to see ten states sign on to this petition and lawsuit. I know as you said Louisiana just came on board,” Alan said.
That makes a total of seven states that have now joined the Texas lawsuit, arguing that the Equal Protection Clause has been violated in this election from state-to-state:
- Louisiana,
- Arkansas,
- Alabama,
- Florida,
- Kentucky,
- Mississippi,
- South Carolina,
- South Dakota.
