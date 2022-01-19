All UK Covid Restrictions To End In March Under New Boris Johnson Plan

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is reportedly drawing up plans to ditch all covid laws from as early as March as covid cases continue to drop across the country.

Guidance will replace the so called legal requirements as the PM indicates UK must now live with the virus

Johnson is said to be keen to ditch the measures, which nearly 100 Tories voted against last month, in an attempt to win back the support of his backbenchers following the scandals around about Downing Streets lockdown parties.

He is also set to announce the lifting of “Plan B” Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

MSM reports: In more confirmation that the Omicron wave is subsiding, new figures show that hospital admissions from the virus have dropped for three days in a row nationally.

There were 1,892 admissions on January 14, the most recent date with data, which marked a 4 per cent decrease on the previous week. Admissions have been in dropping for weeks in London, which became the country’s Omicron epicentre last month.

The promising statistics come as a senior Government source claimed ministers are seriously considering abandoning all legally-binding curbs in England and moving to a guidance-based system.

The official claimed even the most basic rules could go, such as compulsory self-isolation of cases and the requirement to co-operate with Test and Trace.

Emergency Covid laws brought in at the start of the pandemic are due to expire in March if they are not renewed as part of a timetable set out before Omicron hit.

Ministers are already planning to ditch Plan B curbs brought in last month to fight the highly-transmissible variant, with Covid passports and WFH guidance expected to be scrapped later this month.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid today revealed he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that the final Plan B curbs can be ‘substantially reduced’ next week when ministers review No10’s next steps.

Mr Johnson is said to have taken huge confidence from the country’s collapsing case numbers and flatlining hospital rates that the UK can safely live with Covid.

He will finalise the plans to let coronavirus laws expire over the coming weeks, with an announcement on which measurers will be dropped expected in March, according to the Guardian.

The embattled PM has laid out a number of other Tory-friendly policies to appease backbench MPs as he faces calls to resign over parties in No10 during lockdown.

It came as Nicola Sturgeon finally agreed to lift remaining Covid restrictions brought in to combat the Omicron variant, admitting the country was on the ‘downward slope’ of infections.