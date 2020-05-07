All Charges Against Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Dropped

The US Department of Justice is dropping all criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn was among the former Trump aides who were convicted during the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election interference.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to one charge of lying to federal investigators about his discussions during the presidential transition with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in December 2016

The BBC news reports: The news the case will be dropped comes as Flynn sought to withdraw his plea.

The justice department’s decision also follows criticism of the case by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office following the news that he “felt it was going to happen” and he was pleased.

“He’s an innocent man,” the president said. “I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price. They’re scum.”

Flynn, a retired Army three-star lieutenant general, lasted just 23 days as national security counsel adviser.

Mr Trump fired him after it emerged that he had discussed lifting sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to Washington before Mr Trump took office and had lied to the vice-president about that conversation.

In March, Mr Trump said he was considering pardoning Flynn.

Flynn, with the help of a new legal team, had accused prosecutors of misconduct, including withholding evidence.

Attorney General Bill Barr appointed US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen to review the handling of Flynn’s case earlier this year.

Mr Jensen said in a statement that he “concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case”.

In a court filing first reported by the Associated Press, the justice department said it moved to dismiss the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information”.

The department said the interview between investigators and Flynn in January 2017 was “unjustified” and not conducted on a “legitimate investigative basis”.