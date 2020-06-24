Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Who Once Claimed Jewish Ancestry, Now Says She’s ‘Black’

Democrat socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has claimed that “Latinos are black” in response to questions about racism and the ongoing protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The far-left socialist then called for “conversations around ‘colorism'” during an interview with Telemundo.

“What do you think the Latinx community should do to stop racism among them and among other races?” AOC was asked.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, who once claimed to be descended from Sephardic Jews, replied:

“A lot of times I’ll hear people say, ‘OK, this is about Black Lives Matter, what about Latinos?’ and I always say, Latinos are black!”

“We are Afro-Latina, and we run an entire racial spectrum.”

She continued:

“We have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations about the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power, wealth inequality, and frankly, our political system.”

.@AOC: “Latinos are black … We have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations around the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power.” pic.twitter.com/ki1lDDNhKS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2020

AOC’s comments attracted attention on social media after she seemed to say she and all Latinos are black.

NO @AOC! We Hispanics are NOT Black! Don't you dare use our brown skin to co-opt the Black experience in America as far as their contributions to our nation's development & culture. Just because we aren't white doesn't mean we are to cling to Black America's *unique* history! https://t.co/9go7EknG38 — Ruben D. Sanchez Jr (@rdsanchezjr) June 22, 2020

This is far from the first time Ocasio-Cortez has been confused about race.

Last year, in an MSNBC interview, AOC proclaimed she wasn’t black. “My identity is the descendant of many different identities. I am the descendant of African slaves. I am the descendant of indigenous people. I am the descendant of Spanish colonizers… I am a descendant of all sorts of folks. That doesn’t mean I’m black, that doesn’t mean I’m native, but I can tell the story of my ancestors.”

Also last year, she called for all Latin people to be exempt from immigration laws because they are supposedly “native” to the United States of America.

The Congresswoman made the comments during a speech vowing to defund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“We are standing on Native land, and Latino people are descendants of Native people,” she said.

“And we cannot be told and criminalized simply for our identity and our status.”