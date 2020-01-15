Alec Baldwin: Trump Supporters Causing ‘Colossal Destruction’ of USA

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has attacked supporters of President Trump, claiming they are causing “colossal destruction of everything that matters” in America.
The Trump-hating star went on a rant Monday about the “moral collapse” of the U.S. under Trump’s leadership, which he claims 63 million Trump supporters are responsible for.
“American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims,” Baldwin tweeted.
“The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump’s supporters… as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the ‘objective negative function.’
He continued, “Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice. It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame. For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetized.”
Foxnews.com reports: Over the holidays, Baldwin dedicated one of his “Christmas wishes” to President Trump.
“I hope some of the BBQ sauce in Trump’s hair slides off, he trips and falls and can’t run,” Baldwin tweeted just before Christmas.
