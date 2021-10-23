The woman shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on Thursday was the wife of a Clinton connected lawyer involved in a recent Durham indictment.
The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed by Baldwin, is a corporate lawyer in Latham & Watkins’ Los Angeles office.
One of Latham and Watkins’ clients is Michael Sussmann – the Clinton attorney who was just indicted by Bob Durham:
Reuters.com reports: Matt Hutchins joined Latham as an associate this year. Earlier he was an in-house lawyer at an entertainment company and practiced at Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Hutchins told news outlets Friday that he had spoken with Baldwin and said the actor was supportive. He could not be immediately reached for comment. A Latham spokesperson declined to comment.
Halyna Hutchins was killed when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of his Western movie “Rust” in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said it is investigating the incident, which also left the film’s director, Joel Souza, injured.
Baldwin posted on social media Friday that he was in shock, writing, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
Hutchins, 42, who was originally from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, once worked as an investigative reporter in Europe, according to her website.
She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019, according to her website biography.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Alec Baldwin Shooting Victim Is Wife of Clinton Connected Lawyer Involved in Durham Indictment - October 23, 2021
- Putin: ‘Evil Wokeness Is Killing the West’ - October 23, 2021
- Ilhan Omar Vows to Spend Taxpayer Money to Monitor ‘Islamophobia’ Around the World - October 23, 2021