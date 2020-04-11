Alec Baldwin Orders Trump Supporters: “Don’t Bother Voting. Stay Home”

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Friday to demand that supporters of President Trump “stay home” on Election Day.

“I’ve got some voting advice for many of you struggling Trump voters. I picked it up from Trump himself,” Baldwin began.

“Just stay home. You know, in your heart, that he is an incompetent idiot and self-seeking punk. Say you were sick. Say you were scared. Don’t bother voting. Stay home.”

Breitbart.com reports: Early this year, a HarrisX poll found that support for Trump was in the 90 percent range among Republican voters. And a March 22 poll by Gallup found that 92 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s presidency. That level of support suggests that most Republicans plan on voting to give the president another four years.

Baldwin routinely attacks anyone who might disagree with him politically. Only a few days ago, the Mission Impossible actor smeared millions of Americans by calling them “mentally ill” for voting for Trump. He has also accused Trump supporters of “desecrating” American democracy, and causing the “near moral collapse of this country.”

The Saturday Night Live star also said that most foreigners think America is “racist” for putting Trump in the White House, and that Trump voters have “swallowed the poison pills of racist hatred, election fraud, a revolving door of semi-competent or outright awful appointees.”

Like many another spittle-specked liberals, Baldwin has also constantly called President Trump and his supporters “Nazis.”