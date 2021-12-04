Alec Baldwin: ‘I Don’t Feel Guilty for Shooting – Someone Else Should Take the Blame’

Trump-hating actor Alec Baldwin has declared that he feels no guilt or shame whatsoever for shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new movie “Rust.”

According to Baldwin, other people are responsible for her death, not him.

42-year-old Hutchins was shot and killed on October 21 after Baldwin pointed a loaded gun at her and pulled the trigger.

Speaking about the incident in a new interview with ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin defended himself and used his time to shamelessly attack Donald Trump.

Asked if he felt any guilt whatsoever for the killing, Baldwin promptly said: “No. No.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

“I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly.”

.@GStephanopoulos: "Do you feel guilt?"



Alec Baldwin: “No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”



.@GStephanopoulos: "Do you feel guilt?"

Alec Baldwin: "No. Someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me."

Halyna Hutchins “was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with and liked by everyone who worked with and admired,” Baldwin continued.

“And even now, I find it hard to believe that, it just doesn’t seem, it doesn’t seem real to me.”

“I didn’t pull the trigger.”

“I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’” Baldwin added.

“And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off.”

“So you never pulled the trigger?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“No, no, no, no,” Baldwin declared.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

