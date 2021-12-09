Alec Baldwin Disappears After His Name Appears in Epstein’s Little Black Book of Pedophiles

Alec Baldwin and his wife have deleted all of their social media accounts after Baldwin’s name emerged in Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book” of VIP pedophiles.

The Baldwins dissapeared from public life on Sunday shortly after evidence emerged that he was listed in pedophile billionaire Epstein’s book during the trial of his Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein’s child trafficking pimp to the elite.

Many have since connected the action to Baldwin’s killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new movie “Rust”.

While filming the movie, the loaded gun Baldwin was pointing at Hutchins discharged a live round, hitting both the director, Joel Souza, and Hutchins. Souza suffered an injury after being hit in the shoulder, but Hutchins died.

ijr.com reports: However, the Rust shooting is far from the only controversy Baldwin has found himself in the middle of this past week.

On Friday, a piece of evidence submitted in the United States v. Ghislaine Maxwell directly connected Baldwin to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of various sex crimes, including many involving underage girls.

Maxwell is currently on trial, facing charges related to her alleged complicity in Epstein’s crimes.

The piece of evidence in question — Government Exhibit 52 — was an annotated copy of Epstein’s “little black book,” a directory containing a long list of names, numbers and addresses for Epstein’s many friends, associates and acquaintances.

A long list of prominent celebrities was included in the book, among them was Alec Baldwin.

This was all revealed on Friday, a mere two days before Baldwin and his wife deleted their accounts.

In addition to Baldwin, contact information for various other celebrity figures can be found within the “little black book,” including Ralph Fiennes, David Blaine, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Evans, Dustin Hoffman, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Chris Tucker.

A copy of the directory with various entries redacted in order to protect the identities of potential underage victims of Epstein can be viewed here.

Many affluent businessmen are among the listed names as well.

These include David Koch, Mike Bloomberg, Peter Cohen, Flavio Briatore, Steve Forbes, Rubert Murdoch, Ronald Perelman (the businessman, not the actor), Peter Soros (the nephew of George Soros) and Robert Trump (the brother of Donald Trump).

In addition, the names of politicians from countries across the world can be seen in the directory, including prominent world leaders.

Those names include former President Donald Trump, former Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Prince Michael of Yugoslavia and entries for the “Duchess” and “Duke of York.”

In summary, the book showed the incredible influence and long list of personal connections Epstein had with global elites, among which was one Alec Baldwin.