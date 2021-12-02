Alec Baldwin Claims He Didn’t Pull the Trigger in Halyna Hutchins Killing

December 2, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 2
Alec Baldwin denies pulling the trigger
Alec Baldwin claims he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun in his hand that fired a live round and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Yes, really.

WATCH:

Here’s a transcript of what was said in the interview about the tragic killing on the set of his new movie ‘Rust’:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve described it as a one in a trillion shot and the gun was in your hand. How do you come to terms with that? It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

BALDWIN: Well the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you never pulled the trigger?

BALDWIN: No no no no. I would never point a gun at anybody and pull the trigger at them. Never.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What did you think happened?

