Alec Baldwin Claims He Didn’t Pull the Trigger in Halyna Hutchins Killing

Alec Baldwin claims he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun in his hand that fired a live round and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Yes, really.
WATCH:
Here’s a transcript of what was said in the interview about the tragic killing on the set of his new movie ‘Rust’:
STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve described it as a one in a trillion shot and the gun was in your hand. How do you come to terms with that? It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled.
BALDWIN: Well the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.
STEPHANOPOULOS: So you never pulled the trigger?
BALDWIN: No no no no. I would never point a gun at anybody and pull the trigger at them. Never.
STEPHANOPOULOS: What did you think happened?
