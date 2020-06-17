Albuquerque to Begin Deploying Unarmed Social Workers on Some 911 Calls

Albuquerque is going to start deploying unarmed social workers on some 911 calls in the city.

Mayor Tim Keller unveiled the “civilian public safety branch” on Monday.

Today, we’re announcing a first of its kind concept for our city – a civilian public safety branch. https://t.co/LMVgnxgoYd — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) June 15, 2020

What could possibly go wrong?

FOX News reports: Hours before Albuquerque police detained alleged members of an armed civilian group when a protest erupted in gunfire Monday, the mayor of New Mexico’s largest city announced that unarmed social workers – not officers – would now respond to certain 911 calls.

The decision came as Black Lives Matter advocates to defund police departments in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced that the city would create a “first-of-its-kind” cabinet-level department that would respond to calls on inebriation, homelessness, addiction and mental health.