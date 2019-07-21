Alan Dershowitz Defends His ‘Perfect Sex Life’ On Fox News

Alan Dershowitz the prominent lawyer who once represented billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, surprised TV viewers Thursday

The Harvard Law professor boasted about his “perfect sex life” while defending himself against allegations that he had sex with one of Epstein’s underage victims.

Newser reports: Appearing on Fox News, the celebrated lawyer denied having sex with a minor who claims she was prostituted by convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Post reports.

The accuser, Virginia Giuffe, is represented by an equally famous lawyer, David Boies. “I challenge David Boies to say under oath that he’s only had sex with one woman during that same period of time. He couldn’t do it,” said 80-year-old Dershowitz, who has previously defended Epstein. “He has an enormous amount of chutzpah to attack me and challenge my perfect, perfect sex life during the relevant period of time.”

Dershowitz and Boies were amicable until news broke in 2015 that Boies had taken Giuffre’s case, the Wall Street Journal recalls. The Dershowitz-vs-Boies war of words has since hit newspaper pages and resulted in legal actions on both sides, including a civil defamation suit filed by Giuffre against Dershowitz in April, per the Miami Herald. Now Dershowitz claims Boies is personally attacking him. “He’s doing it for money,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “I’m going to beat him and I’m going to beat him bad.” Boies calls that “absurd”: “He wants to make this between him and me,” he says. “For some unknown and unknowable reason, I’ve decided to go after him.” (A sheriff plans to investigate Epstein’s cushy work release when he served time.)