Alabama Mayor: ‘Killing Out’ Gay People Will Solve Society’s Problems

An Alabama mayor has suggested killing gay people as a way to solve societal problems, suggesting that the mass murder of homosexuals is the only way to “kill the problem out”.

Carbon Hill mayor Mark Chambers wrote, “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

The post has now been deleted from Facebook.

WSFA12 News reports: Chambers faced strong criticism from his constituents for the post and also for a response to his Facebook friend who wrote:

“By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution.”

Chambers responded to that comment saying:

“The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

We spoke to Chambers over the phone Monday about the comments he posted Friday. During our first conversation with Chambers, he denied writing the comments.

“I don’t think I posted that. I think that’s somebody else’s post,” he said.

We questioned Chambers about the Facebook page, which contained birthday greetings and pictures of Chambers’ family.

“So, you’re saying someone is using your identity on Facebook,” reporter Brittany Dionne asked.

“I don’t know,” Chambers replied.

We offered to meet Chambers in person so he could view the post. He declined then hung up.

Minutes later, Chambers called back. During the second conversation, which lasted about six minutes, Chambers acknowledged writing the post, but he said it was being taken out of context. Chambers also claimed he erroneously posted the comment publicly and that it was meant to be a private message between he and a friend.

During the call, Chambers spoke about immigrants, calling them “ungrateful.” Chambers claimed immigrants were taking over the country and voiced his comments were in response to a civil war happening in the United States.

Chambers went on to defend his comments.

“I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that,” Chambers said.

We read the post from Chambers’ page back to him.

“That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out,” he said.

Chambers then fumed about privacy and his Facebook page not being for the public, although Chambers acknowledged his pages privacy settings were public. He later changed the Facebook page to private.

Chambers said he was not concerned about criticism from his constitutes. He said there is only one person in the town who does not like him and that he does not have a problem with anyone.

On Tuesday, Chambers posted an apology on his Facebook page.

Chambers’ bio on the town’s official website says he decided to get involved in the city’s politics because Carbon Hill was not going in a positive direction.

Chambers took on leading the town of less than 2,000 people in 2014.