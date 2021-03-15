Alabama GOP Awards Trump Framed Resolution: ‘The GREATEST President in U.S. History’

The Alabama Republican Party has passed a resolution declaring Donald J. Trump the greatest president in U.S. history.

Trump was presented with a framed copy of the resolution on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, which declared him as "one of the greatest and most effective" presidents in the history of the United States.

Perry Hooper Jr., a former state representative and a member of the state party’s executive committee, said:

“The resolution, basically, it just talks about the greatness of Donald J. Trump, how he made America great again, and I hope other states will follow suit.”

“It’s just recognizing him for all the great things he has done for America for bringing back American manufacturing, cutting taxes, creating best economy ever, building up our military,” Hooper said.

Nypost.com reports: The resolution declares Trump “one of the greatest and most effective presidents in the 245-year history of this Republic” and details some of his accomplishments in the Oval Office — and blasts his successor, President Biden.

It claims that Trump “accomplished more in 48 months than Joe Biden did in 48 years as a senator and vice-president.”

Hooper took the resolution’s sentiment even further, telling Fox News that he considered Trump “the greatest president we’ve had in America.”

Hooper, who co-chaired Trump’s 2016 campaign efforts in Alabama and served on the finance committee of the 2020 campaign, said that his sentiment was shared by the millions who voted in November for four more years.

“We love him in Alabama. America loves him and he got 75 million votes for a reason,” he told Fox. “I’m speaking basically for 75 million people in America.”