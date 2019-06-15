Alabama Court Orders Rape Survivor to Allow Alleged Rapist to Visit Her Children

An Alabama woman claims the same man who raped and impregnated her multiple times as a child has won visitation rights to see their children.

The woman, named Jessica, says she felt she “didn’t have any options” when her uncle began raping her at night when she was around 12 years old. He allegedly impregnated her four times during her teenage years but was never convicted despite DNA evidence, she claims.

Knoe.com reports: At 14, she miscarried. At 16, she had a baby boy. At 18, she had her third child. He later died due to a disease common in cases of incest. At 19, she had her youngest son.

“I literally just felt like I didn’t have any options,” she said. In another interview, Jessica told The Washington Post she was forced by her family to marry her rapist. That marriage was later deemed illegal by a court due to a “familial relationship.”

Recently, her accused rapist has been taking her to court and winning for visitation of her sons. Jessica says she is sharing her story in hopes it brings change.

“You have to stand behind what’s right, and you have to stand up for what you believe in. You know, it’s been a very long, hard road for me. But it’s going to be worth it. It may not benefit my case, but somebody in the future will benefit from this.”

“We are one of two states in the Union that do not have a law that terminates the rights of a rapist,” said Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D) Jefferson County.

Representative Givan says her fellow lawmakers are wasting time passing senseless bills.

“I think the legislature is failing the women of Alabama. The justice system can do no more than what we enact into law.”

The man that raped Jessica still has visitation rights to her two children. The judge told Jessica she’d have to spend 48 hours in jail for each visit she denied her rapist.

Rep. Givan has already taken steps to pre-file legislation for the next session that would strip rapists of their parental rights. For resources for sexual assault survivors call 800-656-HOPE.