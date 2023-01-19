Al Gore Claims “Oceans Are Boiling” & People Are “Creating Atmospheric Rivers & Rain Bombs”

Former US Vice President Al Gore went on an unhinged rant about climate change at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on Wednesday.

Gore claimed that people were creating “atmospheric rivers and rain bombs” and that the oceans are boiling.

He said: “We are not winning. The crisis is still getting worse faster than we are deploying these solutions”

The Gateway Pundit reports: Al Gore said that people’s actions had turned Earth’s atmosphere into an “open air sewer” for greenhouse gases.

“People are familiar with that thin blue line that the astronauts bring back in their pictures from space? That’s the part of the atmosphere that has oxygen, the troposphere, and it’s only five to seven kilometers thick. That’s what we’re using as an open sewer,” Gore said.

Gore then compared the global warming effects to the nuclear holocaust in Japan during World War II, which he claimed was making our oceans boil and creating rain bombs.

“We’re still putting 162 million tons [of greenhouse gas] into it every single day and the accumulated amount is now trapping as much extra heat as would be released by 600,000 Hiroshima-class atomic bombs exploding every single day on the earth,” he said.

“That’s what’s boiling the oceans, creating these atmospheric rivers, and the rain bombs, and sucking the moisture out of the land, and creating the droughts, and melting the ice, and raising the sea level, and causing these waves of climate refugees!” he continued.

Watch the video below: