Airline Pilots Rise Up Against Vaccine Mandates Amid an Explosion of Vaccine Injuries

Commercial airline pilots are speaking up more than ever about vaccine injuries that are causing chaos in the industry, and the “hostile” environment that unvaccinated and vaccine-injured pilots must endure to remain in a job.

In 2022, there is a pilot shortage across the aviation industry. American Airlines is ending service in three cities due to the nationwide pilot shortage. The federal government has threatened the careers of pilots who do not line up and take the experimental vaccines. While most commercial airline pilots remain afraid to speak out for fear of losing their livelihood, some are beginning to speak out.

Glen Waters, a former Australian pilot, was terminated after 19 years because he didn’t acquiesce to the government’s unlawful demands. In an interview with the Defender, he spoke up for the pilots who were coerced into taking the vaccines and were injured as a result.

The injured pilots are scared of talking about their injury because they will be labeled “anti-vaxxers” and be discriminated and/or terminated. Waters said Virgin Australia is not allowing the injured pilots to speak out because “the company is actively trying to terminate anyone reporting vaccine injury.”

Natural News report: the medical community is hesitant to make obvious connections between sudden heart problems in healthy people following covid-19 vaccination, because doing so would implode the entire narrative that the vaccines are safe and effective. An honest assessment would also force the medical community to deal with the reality of genocide, violations of the Nuremberg Code and all the medical error, malpractice, and wrongful death this pharmaceutical propaganda and government coercion has wrought.

Mr. Waters told the Defender that there are 900 pilots from Virgin Australia who can no longer fly because the now suffer from medical complications post-vaccination. “No doubt there are many more who are continuing to fly with troubling symptoms,” he said.

Mr. Waters said one captain had a stroke and went blind and another healthy captain had a sudden heart attack and fell down the boarding stairs. He said formerly healthy pilots now report headaches, chest pains and shortness of breath.

“I have heard [about cases of] tinnitus, vertigo and brain fog, including temporary blindness, in some crew. Disrupted menstrual cycles are reported frequently, perhaps affecting dozens [of employees],” he said. Many of these issues are not even recognized as adverse events to the vaccine, even though the health issues are coming in waves, post-vaccination.

Steven Hornsby, a 52-year-old pilot who was in excellent physical condition, is no longer flying because he came down with myocarditis, heart palpitations, and heart arrhythmia after being coerced to take the covid-19 vaccine. His employer warned that medical and religious exemptions would be impossible to get and his career would be on the line if he didn’t comply.

He thought he was doing what was best for his family when he rolled up his sleeve for the first round of shots. After the second dose, he began having pain in his left arm and a racing heart. He fought to get a proper diagnosis and was eventually grounded because of the vaccine injuries. His story is not unique. More pilots are coming forward with heart inflammation and blood clots.