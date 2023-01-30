Air Force General Warns ‘War With China Just 2 Years Away’

A four-star Air Force general sent a memo on Friday to the officers he commands, warning them that a war with China will commence within two years.

In the memo sent Friday and obtained by NBC News, Gen. Mike Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, told officers, “I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025.”

Summit.news reports: Various reports have counted some 50,000 service members and nearly 500 planes total under Gen. Minihan’s command.

The message is particularly alarming given it instructed commanders under him to “consider their personal affairs and whether a visit should be scheduled with their servicing base legal office to ensure they are legally ready and prepared.”

He explained that he sees Beijing as desirous of moving against the self-ruled island of Taiwan within that time period, and that it would trigger a large US military response.

The Air Force general further urged “a fortified, ready, integrated, and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win inside the first island chain.” And in the memo Gen. Minihan issued an order, requiring that all major efforts in preparation for a coming China fight to be reported to him directly by Feb. 28.

As for why he thinks China will invade Taiwan within the next two years, NBC described the following:

Minihan said in the memo that because both Taiwan and the U.S. will have presidential elections in 2024, the U.S. will be “distracted,” and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have an opportunity to move on Taiwan.

🚨Here is the memo which Four Star General Mike Minihan predicts the US will be at war with China in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tXO7JhjtpB — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 28, 2023

As for Beijing, it has long claimed it is only interested in pursuing peaceful reunification with Taiwan based on political means. China has further laid blame on Washington for militarizing the island and thus creating current tensions, and by stoking independence forces through high-level visits, such as Nancy Pelosi’s ultra-provocative August trip to Taipei.

It should be noted that Gen. Minihan has a reputation for being among the Pentagon’s most outspoken and hawkish top generals. In this latest memo, he directed all Air Mobility Command personnel to “fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head.”