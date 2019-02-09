Does AG Whitaker’s Behavior During Testimony Indicate Trump Is Ready to Drop the Hammer?

AG Whitaker testimony shows Trump is about to drop the hammer

Acting AG Whitaker slammed Democrats at the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, hinting that Trump may be about to take decisive action against the rigged Mueller witch hunt. 

The Democrats attempted to put on another of their political shows about Mueller during Friday’s hearing, but Whitaker wasn’t playing along.

Therightscoop.com reports: He was quite feisty as he was questioned by the chairman, pushing back on questions and what not.

This is an example of his feistiness:

That’s hilarious. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a witness at a hearing point out that someone’s time has expired. Even Nadler had to laugh at that.

Clearly Whitaker is trying to hold the committee to their agreement and he’s not bashful about it at all.

He’s also already scolded the committee:

In case you missed it, you can watch an archive of the hearing here.

