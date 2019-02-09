Does AG Whitaker’s Behavior During Testimony Indicate Trump Is Ready to Drop the Hammer?

Acting AG Whitaker slammed Democrats at the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, hinting that Trump may be about to take decisive action against the rigged Mueller witch hunt.

The Democrats attempted to put on another of their political shows about Mueller during Friday’s hearing, but Whitaker wasn’t playing along.

Therightscoop.com reports: He was quite feisty as he was questioned by the chairman, pushing back on questions and what not.

This is an example of his feistiness:

Video: After Nadler went on a rant and doing his best to represent his constituents at @CNN (look it up, his district includes @CNN), Whitaker informs him that his five minutes of questioning was up. #Boom pic.twitter.com/fxpKDq0PRE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2019

That’s hilarious. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a witness at a hearing point out that someone’s time has expired. Even Nadler had to laugh at that.

Clearly Whitaker is trying to hold the committee to their agreement and he’s not bashful about it at all.

He’s also already scolded the committee:

Whitaker, with nothing to lose, scolds the committee for not discussing issues Americans care about including violent crime, opioid crisis, religious liberty, etc. Now Nadler takes a break, lol. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) February 8, 2019

In case you missed it, you can watch an archive of the hearing here.