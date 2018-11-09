AG Whitaker Refuses To Recuse Himself From Russia Probe; Will Reject Subpoenas

November 9, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Liberal tears flow as AG Matthew Whitaker refuses to recuse himself from Russia probe

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has refused to recuse himself from the rigged Russia investigation, and has promised to reject any and all subpoenas issued to President Trump on behalf of the Mueller probe. 

In a sign that Democrats are beginning to panic, Dem leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, have begun insisting that Whitaker recuse himself immediately.

PELOSI: Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democrat Senator Gillibrand called for Whitaker to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris also called for Whitaker to recuse himself.

Whitaker will not recuse himself from the Russia probe and according to associates he won’t approve of a presidential subpoena either.

Via WaPo:

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has no intention of recusing himself from overseeing the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people close to him who added they do not believe he would approve any subpoena of President Trump as part of that investigation.

Paul Sperry pointed out that Acting AG Whitaker can also appoint a second Special Counsel to investigate #Spygate.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)