AG Whitaker Refuses To Recuse Himself From Russia Probe; Will Reject Subpoenas

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has refused to recuse himself from the rigged Russia investigation, and has promised to reject any and all subpoenas issued to President Trump on behalf of the Mueller probe.

In a sign that Democrats are beginning to panic, Dem leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, have begun insisting that Whitaker recuse himself immediately.

PELOSI: Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation.

Given his record of threats to undermine & weaken the Russia investigation, Matthew Whitaker should recuse himself from any involvement in Mueller’s investigation. Congress must take immediate action to protect the rule of law and integrity of the investigation. #FollowTheFacts — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 7, 2018

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Democrat Senator Gillibrand called for Whitaker to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

It is deeply troubling that Acting AG Matthew Whitaker has previously publicly criticized the Mueller investigation. He must recuse himself from overseeing the probe so that it can proceed without interference — and Congress must pass legislation to protect it. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 8, 2018

Democrat Senator Kamala Harris also called for Whitaker to recuse himself.

Matthew Whitaker, the acting Attorney General, clearly wants to limit the Mueller investigation. He must recuse himself and legislation should be brought to the Senate floor to ensure Mueller’s investigation is protected. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2018

Whitaker will not recuse himself from the Russia probe and according to associates he won’t approve of a presidential subpoena either.

Via WaPo:

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker has no intention of recusing himself from overseeing the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to people close to him who added they do not believe he would approve any subpoena of President Trump as part of that investigation.

BREAKING: Attorney General Whitaker Won't recuse himself from Mueller probe. Won't approve subpoena of President Donald Trump. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 8, 2018

Paul Sperry pointed out that Acting AG Whitaker can also appoint a second Special Counsel to investigate #Spygate.