AG Merrick Garland: ‘White Supremacists’ Are the Greatest Threat to the US

Attorney General Merrick Garland declared on Tuesday that ‘white supreacists’ pose the greatest danger to the United States – more than ISIS or Al-Qaeda.
“The two most lethal elements of the domestic violent extremist threat are racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, and militia violent extremists,” Garland told reporters.
“The top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.”
