AG Barr: VERY Unusual to Use Opposition Research to Spy on Political Opponent

May 17, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Attorney General Bill Barr says it is “very unusual” to use “opposition research” to spy on a political opponent.

Barr made the remarks when speaking with Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Friday.

Bill Hemmer: Can you tell us what the Steele dossier had to do with this? What role did that play?

AG Bill Barr: Well, that’s one of the questions we’re going to have to look at. It’s a very unusual situation to have opposition research like that, especially one that on its face had a number of clear mistakes and a somewhat jejune analysis and to use that to conduct counter-intelligence!

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Barr went on to explain the curious nature of Jim Comey’s meeting with President Trump in Trump Tower on January 6, 2017.

