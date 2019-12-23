AG Barr Accuses Soros of Subverting U.S. Legal System and Causing “Increase in Violent Crime”

US Attorney General Bill Barr has called out far left billionaire George Soros for subverting the American legal system and creating more crime and violence.

Speaking with Martha MacCallum on Fox News last week, AG Barr accused Soros of systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States using divisive and dangerous tactics.

AG Barr calls out how Soros is subverting our legal system and leading to more crime and violence

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Attorney Bill Barr is right!

Soros-backed District Attorneys are causing mayhem across the US.

Soros also backed the new District Attorney in San Francisco — Bill Ayers’ stepson Chesa Boudin.

Is it any wonder why Soros groups are banned from entire countries?